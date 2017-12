× Crews on the scene of town home fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire at a town home complex.

Flames broke out sometime before 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pineford Drive in Middletown.

The Red Cross is on the scene but there is no word on if anyone has been injured or displaced.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.