Early Signing Period: Here’s who has signed with Penn State today (so far)

While the traditional National Signing Day for college football is still the first Wednesday in February, for the first time ever, the NCAA has added a mid-December early signing period as well.

That early signing period began at 7 a.m. today, and Penn State is expected to land some highly regarded recruits.

Here’s a running tally of who has signed so far. The story will be updated as new recruits are announced.

Micah Parsons, 6-3, 235-pound defensive end

It’s been one of the biggest local sports stories for more than a year, and the Harrisburg High School standout made his decision official at a ceremony at the school this morning. Micah Parsons, the No. 4 recruit nationally and the top recruit in the state according to 247Sports.com, is staying in Pennsylvania and playing for the Nittany Lions.

Parsons chose Penn State over Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and several other suitors. He gave Penn State coach James Franklin a verbal commitment last year, but decommitted in April.

After months of heavy recruitment, Parsons ultimately decided to stay close to home. His addition should vault Penn State’s recruiting class to near the top of the heap.

Charlie Katshir, 6-3, 210-pound linebacker

A three-star prospect at linebacker, Katshir played several positions for Mid-Penn powerhouse Cumberland Valley this season. Considered the 19th-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania by 247Sports.com, Katshir is also the website’s 35-ranked outside linebacker nationally and its No. 522 prospect overall.

Zack Kuntz, 6-7, 235-pound tight end

The Camp Hill High School product made his decision official after verbally committing to Penn State last November. Kuntz, ranked third in Pennsylvania and fourth nationally at his position by 247Sports.com, plans to enroll early in the spring.

Isaiah Humpries, 5-11, 190-pound safety

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Humphries, out of Sachise High School in Sachise, Texas, made his decision official by signing today after giving the Nittany Lions a verbal commitment in January. Humphries’ father, Leonard, played for Penn State under Joe Paterno before being picked in the eighth round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Trent Gordon, 6-0, 180-pound cornerback

The Manvel, Texas-based prospect is a three-star recruit ranked 39th at his position nationally by 247Sports.com. He could also move to safety, the recruiting service says. He gave Penn State a verbal commitment in March, and made it official by signing today.

Jesse Luketa, 6-2, 240-pound linebacker

A standout at Mercyhurst Prep in Erie, Luketa is 247Sports’ 10-ranked Pennsylvania recruit and its No. 9 national recruit at inside linebacker. The four-star prospect chose Penn State over a slew of other suitors, including Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State.

Nana Asiedu, 6-5, 275-pound offensive lineman

A four-star recruit from North Stafford High School in Stafford, Va., Asiedu is ranked 8th nationally by 247Sports.com. He took Penn State over Clemson and several other offers. An offensive tackle, Asiedu is 247Sports’ No. 97 overall recruit.

Will Levis, 6-3, 220-pound quarterback

Hailing from Xavier High School in Middletown, CT, Levis is No. 2 at his position in the state, No. 25 at his position nationally and No. 629 overall, according to 247Sports.com.

Jake Pinegar, 6-2, 195-pound kicker

Pinegar, from Arkenny Centennial High School in Arkenny, Iowa, is a three-star candidate at his position. An all-state selection, Pinegar is expected to contend for the starting job after he enrolls at Penn State next summer. Tyler Davis, the Nittany Lions’ current kicker, is set to graduate.

Jordan Miner, 6-0, 180-pound cornerback

A four-star recruit from Winegrass Ranch High School in Tampa, Florida, Miner made his decision official today after reportedly telling Penn State coach James Franklin he was coming to Happy Valley back in June. He is ranked 30th nationally at his position by 247Sports.com.

Bryce Effner, 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman

Effner, from Metea Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois, gave Penn State a verbal commitment in May. He is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.

PJ Mustipher, 6-4, 300-pound defensive tackle

A potential anchor on the defensive line, Mustipher, from the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, is a four-star prospect, according to Scout.com. He picked Penn State over several schools, including Alabama and Ohio State.

Fredrick “Juice” Scruggs, 6-3, 270-pound offensive lineman

The Erie Cathedral Prep center is regarded as the No. 4 center in the country and the No. 9 player in the state by 247Sports.com. He had more than a dozen scholarship offers to sift through.

Ricky Slade, 5-9, 185-pound running back

Listed as an all-purpose back, the five-star recruit from Woodbridge, Va. is ranked as the No. 1 player in his state, the No. 2 all-purpose back nationally and the No. 24 overall prospect by 247Sports.com.

Pat Freiermuth, 6-5, 250-pound tight end

247Sports.com lists Freiermuth as a four-star recruit. Hailing from the Brooks School in North Andover, Mass., Freiermuth is the No. 1 recruit in his state, No. 8 at his position and No. 215 overall.

Daniel George, 6-2, 210-pound wide receiver

A four-star recruit out of Oxen Hill High School in Oxen Hill, Maryland, George is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He is the No. 8 recruit in his state, the No. 44 receiver at his position nationally, and No. 257 overall, according to 247Sports.

Aeneas Hawkins, 6-2, 280-pound defensive tackle

Hailing from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Hawkins, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, is the No. 16 prospect in Ohio, the No. 30 prospect at his position nationally and the No. 431 recruit overall. Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State were reportedly among his many other suitors.

Justin Shorter, 6-4, 220-pound wide receiver

A five-star recruit out of South Brunswick High School in Monmouth Junction, NJ, Shorter is ESPN’s No. 1 national prospect at wide receiver and No. 8 overall. 247Sports considers him No. 3 at his position and No. 15 overall. He picked Penn State over Miami, Michigan and Boston College, among others.

Nick Tarburton, 6-3, 250-pound linebacker

The first signee announced by Penn State, Tarburton, a linebacker out of Pennridge High School in Perkasie, is ranked No. 11 in the state at his position by 247Sports.com, which also lists him at No. 11 nationally and No. 262 overall.