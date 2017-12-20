× FOX43 Sports has your Penn State – Playstation Fiesta Bowl coverage on FOX43 News

ARIZONA– FOX43 Sports is hitting the road to bring you the coverage of Penn State’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl from Glendale, Arizona.

Beginning December 26, FOX43’s Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista will bring you reports and updates from the Fiesta Bowl on FOX43 News.

No. 9 ranked Penn State is slated to face No. 11 Washington on December 30 at 4 p.m.

The game will be played in University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, and can be seen on ESPN.

FOX43 Sports will bring you an inside look into how the team is preparing for the game all the way up to kickoff, and then reactions after the score has been decided.