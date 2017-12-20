Furry Friends with Krueger, the Pug & Terrier mix

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Krueger, the Pug & Terrier mix!

He is named after Freddy Krueger, as he arrived at the Humane Society of Harrisburg just a few weeks before Halloween.

He was a stray and hasn’t had much in the way of obedience.

Krueger loves to run around and play, but is sometimes unsure over movement and handling, so children over ten are probably the best fit for a new home.

He cannot live with cats, and tends to be tense with new dogs at first.

You can check out Krueger here.