× Greencastle police K9 officer struck and killed by vehicle

GREENCASTLE — The Greencastle Police Department announced the loss of its K-9 officer Rony.

Early Wednesday morning , the German Shepherd left his property and was struck and killed by a passing vehicle, the department says.

The dog was off-duty at the time.

“Rony faithfully served his handler, the officers and the community of Greencastle for the past eight years,” the department said in its release.