Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday night in Hanover

Penn Township, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A juvenile was flown to York Hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Hanover.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Black Rock Road around 5:56 p.m.

The male was struck while he was walking home from an after-school function at South Western High School, according to Penn Township Police.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police during the investigation.