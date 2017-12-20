× Lancaster County man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

AKRON, Lancaster County — A 29-year-old homeless man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Earl Township.

New Holland police took Justin Case, 29, no fixed address, into custody after his vehicle got stuck in a field near the 1900 block of Division Highway. Police say that at 2:45 a.m., they spotted a vehicle matching the description of a reported stolen car traveling east on Farmersville Road. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled, traveling through yards and into a field before becoming stuck.

Case was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and agricultural vandalism.

Case was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rodney Hartman of New Holland who committed him to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.