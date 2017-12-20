× Manheim Township police investigating an armed robbery in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township police are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight on the 200 block of Waterford Court in Lancaster Township.

According to police, a male victim was approached by three male suspects in a vehicle as he was walking home. The suspects brandished a shotgun and a pistol, beat the victim and robbed him of $900, police say.

The suspects were described as:

A light-skinned Hispanic male, between 17 and 20 years old, with a slim mustache. He was wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He allegedly displayed a shotgun with a camouflage pattern on it.

A black male, between 17 and 20 years old, with a tall and chubby build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants. He allegedly displayed a handgun.

A male, between 17 and 20 years old, shorter and smaller in stature.

Any person with information pertaining to this robbery should call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use our anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.