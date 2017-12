× Man’s body found in wooded area along Codorus Creek

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man’s body was found in a wooded area along Codorus Creek in West Manchester Township on Tuesday.

The body was discovered by kids who reported it to a fisherman who then called 911, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office adds that the individual appears to have been deceased for several days. No foul play is suspected.

West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.