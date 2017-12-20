× Michael Peña, Diego Luna to star in ‘Narcos’ Season 4

Michael Peña and Diego Luna will star in the upcoming fourth season of “Narcos.”

The announcement was made by Netflix in a short teaser video on Tuesday. Production of the new season is already underway in Mexico City.

This is the second time that Peña and Luna have worked together. Luna cast Peña in his directorial debut, “Cesar Chaez,” in 2014.

The first two seasons of the Netflix drama focused on Pablo Escobar’s cartel, including the efforts by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Colombian authorities to capture him, culminating with the drug lord’s death in 1993.

Season 3 segued to Colombia’s Cali cartel, ending with plot suggestion the storyline would move to Mexico in Season 4. Executive producer Eric Newman said after the first season he wasn’t concerned about finding new plot lines. “We plan on stopping when cocaine stops,” he told Deadline.

No official date has yet been announced on when the new season will drop.