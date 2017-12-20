× National Signing Day decides future of local football players

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Today is National Signing Day, which is the beginning of the high school football’s Early Signing Period.

Several Central Pennsylvania athletes will decide their school and football futures today, and FOX43 Sports will provide you coverage of the day’s events.

Here is a schedule of a few of the major signings scheduled in our area:

9:30am at Whitaker Center — Harrisburg’s Micah Parsons

11:30am at Cumberland Valley HS — Charlie Katshir

1:30pm at Steel-High HS — Tim Kater

2:30pm at Camp Hill HS Auditorium — Zack Kuntz

3:15pm at Bishop McDevitt HS Library — Aaron Gethers

Katshir and Kuntz are expected to sign with Penn State, while Kater and Gethers are expected to sign with Army and Boston College respectively.