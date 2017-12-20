× NFL Pro Bowlers announced: Here’s who made it from our area teams

The NFL announced the players selected to its annual all star game, the Pro Bowl.

The game is not held until January 28, the week in between the Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl.

This year’s game will be held in Orlando, Florida.

The Pittsburgh Steelers led the league with eight selections, with the Philadelphia Eagles tied for the most in the NFC with six players.

Here’s the list of starters and alternates from our area’s teams:

AFC Pro Bowlers (* indicates starter)

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

RB Le’Veon Bell, Steelers*

WR Antonio Brown, Steelers*

G David DeCastro, Steelers*

T Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers*

C Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers*

LB Terrell Suggs, Ravens

S Eric Weddle, Ravens*

K Chris Boswell, Steelers*

NFC Pro Bowlers (* indicates starter)

QB Carson Wentz, Eagles*

T Trent Williams, Redskins*

T Lane Johnson, Eagles*

G Brandon Scherff, Redskins

DT Fletcher Cox, Eagles*

LB Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins*

S Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles