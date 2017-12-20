× NFL Week 15: How did our area teams fare?

Week 15 of the NFL Season is in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

CARDINALS 15, REDSKINS 20

The Washington Redskins got back in the win column, holding the Arizona Cardinals without a touchdown on Sunday.

The Redskins scored the only two touchdowns on the game on tosses by QB Kirk Cousins, and the team never trailed in the game.

Cousins finished the day with 196 yards in the air.

The team improved to 6-8, and will stay home to face the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

RAVENS 27, BROWNS 10

The Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive by beating up on the win-less Cleveland Browns.

After taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, the Ravens allowed Browns’ RB Duke Johnson to score on a 12-yard, giving Cleveland the 7-3 lead.

Baltimore responded with two consecutive touchdowns, with QB Joe Flacco able to punch in a 2-yard run and throwing a 33-yard strike to TE Ben Watson for a score.

Cleveland was only able to muster a field goal the rest of the way, as the Raven’s added a defensive touchdown and a field goal to bring the game to it’s final score.

Flacco finished the day with 288 yards through the air.

The Ravens will look to secure a playoff spot on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 p.m.

PATRIOTS 27, STEELERS 24

The New England Patriots scored 11 points in the game’s final quarter to complete a big comeback against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Steelers led 24-16 heading into the fourth quarter, but an 8-yard score by RB Dion Lewis with a two-point conversion and a field goal gave the Patriots the 3 point lead late in the game.

QB Ben Roethlisberger connected with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 69 yard gain with 34 seconds left in the game, putting the team in field goal range.

However, without any timeouts and only nine seconds remaining in the game with the clock ticking, the Steelers’ chose to go for the end zone on a slant route to WR Eli Rogers that was defected and intercepted by Patriots DB Duron Harmon.

Not only did the Steelers lose the game, the team will be without WR Antonio Brown for the rest of the regular season after he partially tore his calf in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh will look to get back on track this Monday on the road against the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m.

EAGLES 34, GIANTS 29

The Philadelphia Eagles won their face game sans QB Carson Wentz, completing the sweep against the New York Giants this season.

Philadelphia trailed 20-7 midway through the second quarter, but was able to score two consecutive touchdowns to take the lead. A Giants’ field goal gave New York a 23-20 lead at halftime, but the Eagles scored 13 points in the game’s final half to secure the victory.

Eagles’ QB Nick Foles threw for 237 yards and 4 TDs in his first game as the starter.

Giants QB Eli Manning aired the ball out 55 times, totaling 434 yards through the air and 3 TDs, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory.

With the win, the Eagles clinched a first round bye in the playoffs, and will play at least one home playoff game.

The team will look to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs when they face off against the Oakland Raiders on Christmas Night at 8:30 p.m.