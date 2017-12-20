× Offensive Literature Distributed in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TWP, Cumberland County, PA. — Upper Allen Township Police say residents may have found offensive literature in their driveway or on their property last weekend. Police are conducting an active investigation into the offensive material. If you have any information or recorded medium which may identify the individuals responsible for the distribution of the material, please contact the UAPD at (717) 238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.