× Orioles’ closer Zach Britton tears Achilles during off season workout, expected to miss at least 4- 6 months

BALTIMORE– Baltimore Orioles’ closer Zach Britton has reportedly torn his Achilles’ tendon during an off season workout, and is expected to miss at least the next 4-6 months of action.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Britton, 30, tore his Achilles while working out in California yesterday.

Britton is in the last year of his contract, and is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Early reports have Britton missing at least 4-6 months of action, but the timetable will be set once Britton has surgery.

At this past year’s MLB Trade Deadline in July, Britton was rumored to be one of the players the Orioles were contemplating trading. Now, it appears he could miss nearly half the 2018 regular season.

Britton dealt with injuries in 2017, and was limited to pitching in 38 games and only earned 15 saves with a 2.89 ERA.

In 2016, Britton led the league with 47 saves and had a .54 ERA.