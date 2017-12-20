× Police investigating theft and theft of a motor vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in a theft and theft of motor vehicle case.

Sometime between 11:00 p.m. on December 6 and 4:30 a.m. on December 7, unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Elmont Circle in Southampton Township and took $50 from inside the vehicle.

The unknown suspect(s) located another unlocked vehicle with its keys in the center console.

The suspect(s) proceeded to drive the vehicle to the 900 block of Mainsville Road where it was abandoned.

Police are still investigating the incident.