Police seek help in identifying indecent exposure suspect

HARRISBURG — State Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in an indecent exposure case.

According to police, the suspect was inside a Love’s gas station on the 3500 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township when he exposed his genitalia to a female clerk who was working at the cash register.

The man then fled in a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with two Dodge Ram decals on the rear window.

The incident happened at 1:49 a.m., police say.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500.