× Potential threat at Hershey Middle School under investigation, school district says

HERSHEY — Police are investigating a potential threat to school safety at Hershey Middle School in Derry Township, according to a message from the Derry Township School District that was posted to the Inside Hershey Facebook page.

The district did not release any details about the threat, but stressed that students and staff are safe.

In its statement, the school district said administrators took immediate action after learning of the threat, contacting police. The incident remains under investigation.