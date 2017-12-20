Seasonable temperatures, and calmer, with sunnier skies Thursday

BRIGHTER AND DRY FOR THE OFFICIAL ARRIVAL OF WINTER

Skies slowly clear out tonight. This allows temperatures to fall fast through the 30s. Lows bottom out in the lower and middle 20s. Skies are brighter with more sunshine Thursday, the first day of winter, which arrives at 11:28A.M. Temperatures recover to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds quickly ascend on the area through the late afternoon and early evening, as frontal boundary approaches. A few spotty areas of freezing drizzle possible overnight across the northwest counties. Elsewhere, stays dry under mostly cloudy skies. Precipitation is expected to be light with little or no accumulations. Clouds are with us for Friday. Temperatures slowly warm to the middle 40s. While most of the day is dry, a few showers can’t be ruled out. The chance for wet weather increases overnight into the weekend.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SHOWERS

It’s a wet, showery Saturday, although, temperatures are milder in the lower and middle 50s. A strong cold front sweeps through late, bringing temperatures back down to the lower 40s Sunday. The day is mainly dry, however, another wave develops Christmas Eve, producing a few showers by evening, which transitions to a mix then light snow by Christmas morning. We’ll have to watch this storm. Models are indicating a much stronger system, which could bring a light accumulation of snow for the holiday. Afternoon readings only climb to the middle and upper 30s. Then it turns much colder!

NEXT WEEK CHILL

The feel of winter finally returns with temperatures plummeting. Morning lows are in the teens and lower 20s, Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are brisk Tuesday, only adding to the frigid conditions. They are much calmer, and skies are sunnier by midweek.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist