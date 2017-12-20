× Steelers sign RB Stevan Ridley

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers are adding an experienced running back to the team’s roster.

RB Stevan Ridley has been signed by the Steelers in the wake of RB James Conner’s injury.

Ridley, 28, had his last productive season in 2013 with the Patriots, rushing for 773 yards and 7 TDs.

Since then, he has bounced around teams and has only played a total of 10 games in the last two seasons with the Jets and Falcons respectively.

In total, Ridley has ran for 2914 yards on the ground and scored 22 TDs.

He will provide experience as the backup to Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell.