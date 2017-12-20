Two males accused in North York armed robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two males are accused in an armed robbery that occurred in North York in April, according to the York Dispatch.

Nysire Jamison, 20, and Deric Hughes, 15, are both charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, court documents show. Hughes has not yet been arraigned.

The suspects allegedly stole a cellphone, two phone charges and a small amount of cash from two juveniles at gunpoint in the 1st block of E. 6th Ave on April 8.

The York Dispatch reports that Hughes asked a question during the police investigation that implicated him in the act. Jamison is currently in York County Prison on firearm charges and a probation detainer.