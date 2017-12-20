× Update: Spring Garden Twp. Police investigate fatal crash at intersection of Country Club, Grantley Roads

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Country Club Road and Grantley Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1:12 p.m.

According to police, a passenger car and a delivery truck collided in the intersection.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Police were later notified that one person succumbed to his/her injuries.

Country Club Road is currently shut down between Bond Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

Grantley Road is currently shut down between Villa Terrace and Colonial Avenue.

This story has been updated from its previous version.