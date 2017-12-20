× York County man accused of poaching four Pennsylvania deer, other violations in Maryland

FELTON, York County — The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged a 59-year-old Felton man with poaching after receiving a tip from Operation Game Thief, according to a press release issued by the commission.

Vincent Sabatino III is charged with four counts of Unlawful Taking or Possession of Game or Wildlife.

According to the Game Commission, officers received a tip on Nov. 30 after someone spotted Sabatino transporting deer outside the season. After an investigation, Sabatino was found to be in possession of four unlawfully taken deer: a seven-point buck, a three-point buck, a spike buck, and an anterless deer.

Sabatino did not possess a Pennsylvania hunting license, officers said.

Further investigation uncovered violations that occurred in Maryland, according to the Game Commission. Sabatino is facing several charges from those violations as well.

Sabatino faces a fine of $1,600 to $3,200 and four months of jail time for his Pennsylvania violations, the Game Commission says.

You can help protect wildlife by reporting wildlife crimes through the online OGT form bit.ly/PGCOGT or by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.