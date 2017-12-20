× York County Tourism Grant Committee Now Accepting Applications

The window to apply for Round 1 2018 grants is now open; applications must be completed online

YORK, PA – The York County Tourism Grant Committee is now accepting applications for the next round of awards, with a new online tool providing an easy way to submit proposals.

Businesses, nonprofits and governmental agencies are eligible to apply. Applicants must request at least $2,500, and all grants require a 25 percent cash or in-kind match. There is no limit to the requested amount.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. February 14, 2018. Recipients will be announced on June 6, 2018.

All grant applications must now be completed online at http://www.yorkpa.org/about-us/grant-program/.

The program offers an exciting way to reach new customers and build York County’s $943 million tourism industry. Excellent grant applications will feature projects that:

• Attract visitors beyond a 50-mile radius of York

• Enhance the visitor experience

• Create a positive economic impact through overnight stays

• And strengthen an existing attraction.

“With more than $1 million awarded to 30 projects in 2017 alone, it’s clear the York County Tourism Grant Program is a transformative force that will enhance York County’s status as a destination for travelers of all types,” said Eric Menzer, Chair of the York County Tourism Grant Committee and President of the York Revolution. “The committee expects a high level of interest in the program again in 2018 and remains devoted to funding projects that will bring the greatest impact across the county.”

Grant requirements and restrictions can be found at http://www.yorkpa.org. Questions about the application process may be directed to Denise Restuccia, Community Partnership Manager at the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, by emailing denise@yorkpa.org or calling 717-852-9675, ext. 113.

In addition to Menzer, the York County Tourism Grant Committee is comprised of State Representative Kate Klunk, York County Commissioner Susan Byrnes, York County Economic Alliance President and CEO Kevin Schreiber, RKL Partner and YCCVB Board Member Rob Berkebile, Springwood Hospitality CEO Dave Hogg and Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Freiert.

The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Mission is to maximize tourism expenditures and their economic impact in York County, PA, through comprehensive tourism sales and marketing programs. The York County CVB’s Vision is for a York County where tourism is recognized for the value of its economic impact and its role in raising the profile of York County as a sought-after destination. For more information on the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, call 1-888-858-9675 or visit http://www.yorkpa.org.

SOURCE: York County Tourism Grant Committee, York County Convention & Visitors Bureau