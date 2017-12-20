× York County woman accused of killing 3-year-old daughter held over for trial

YORK — A case of a Jackson Township woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old daughter in 2016 was bound over for trial in York County Court Wednesday, according to court documents.

Regina Lester, 31, is charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Isabel Rose Godfrey, who on June 8, 2016. The girl died at the York Hospital Emergency Room after being found unresponsive at her Chesapeake Estates home.

Lester was found naked outside the home hugging a tree when police arrived on the scene. She was also transported to York Hospital for treatment.

Lester’s formal arraignment is scheduled for January 26, 2018.