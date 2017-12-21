× Harrisburg man sentenced for filing false tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to prison after a tax scheme that resulted in a approximately $100,000 loss in taxes to the government according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Felix Ramon Diaz, 58, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after he filed 45 tax returns using false information. Diaz owned and operated Felix Tax Service, and between the years of 2010 and 2013 filed tax returns with false and fraudulent income, deductions and addresses to maximize income tax refunds.

The 45 false claims resulted in a near $100,000 loss for the government.

Diaz was indicted by a grand jury in March 2016 and entered a guilty plea in January 2017 before U.S. District Judge Caldwell.

The case was investigated by the IRS Crime Investigation Division and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio.