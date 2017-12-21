Man accused of exposing himself, twice, to two Dollar General employees

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly exposed himself to two Dollar General employees in New Cumberland.

Kurt Hocker is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, court documents show.

On December 7, Hocker allegedly exposed himself to a female employee, continued shopping and then left. The employee told Fairview Township Police that she observed the male “smirking” at her from an aisle that didn’t have any cameras, the criminal complaint says. When the employee looked back, Hocker’s genitals were exposed through the front of his pajama bottoms.

An hour later, he returned to Dollar General and once again, exposed himself. The clerk told police that Hocker approached her and asked where the peanut butter was. The clerk showed him and then returned to the checkout counter. As he was paying for the items, the clerk observed his exposed genitals through the front of his pajama bottoms, the criminal complaint adds.

The New Cumberland resident was arrested on December 19 — six days after reentering the store where the incident allegedly happened. Employees obtained a vehicle description and license plate number which was relayed to police. The vehicle was registered to Hocker. He was also identified on the store’s surveillance footage.

When interviewed by police, Hocker denied intentionally exposing himself.

Court documents show that he was previously arrested on October 4 for charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in Cumberland County.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17.