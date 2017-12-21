× Millersburg man accused of unwrapping, stealing Christmas gifts from Dauphin County residence

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Millersburg man faces charges after he allegedly unwrapped and stole Christmas gifts from a residence in Wiconisco Township.

Dustin Sandefer, 23, is charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass , theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

The alleged incident occurred early Monday morning at a dwelling in the 1400 block of Pottsville Street.

Surveillance video showed two males — one being identified as Sandefer — entering the home through an unlocked side door, according to the criminal complaint. Several minutes later, the unidentified male exited the house with a bag on his right shoulder. Sandefer then followed — he was wearing a hoodie with a Realtree logo and what appeared to be basketball shoes, court documents say.

The victim told Pennsylvania State Police that the items stolen valued at approximately $450.

An investigation revealed that Sandefer was one of the two subjects in the residence. He was located by Pennsylvania State Police and taken into custody.

During questioning — on December 20 — Sandefer acknowledged that he was in the house at the time of the burglary. He confirmed to police that his attire matched the description from the surveillance video that night, the criminal complaint says. Sandefer then stated that he took a two-headed owl statue, a NY hologram crystal, a small black flashlight, pop tarts and a red and black Craftsman cordless drill, court documents state.