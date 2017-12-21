× More clouds, milder temperatures, then showers arrive late for Friday

MILD TEMPERATURES ARRIVES WITH SHOWERS

Clouds return overnight as the next system approaches. Morning lows are not as cold in the lower 30s. There is a chance across Mifflin County for freezing drizzle to clip the area. Most of the icy precipitation remains outside of our area. Clouds are stubborn for Friday but most of the day is dry. Temperatures slowly rise through the 40s and stay there for the evening. Before heading out Friday, it is a good idea to grab the umbrella. Showers begin to move across the area and continue through the beginning of the weekend, as a strong cold front heads east. Readings jump to the 50s ahead of the system but soon fall by Sunday, as an Arctic air airmass settles in for a few days. Temperatures are in the 40s for Christmas Eve and trend colder by Christmas.

CHRISTMAS CHILL

A weak disturbance brings a quick shot of showers Christmas Eve, which mixes then changes to a snow overnight. Accumulations, if any, are around a dusting by Christmas morning. Temperatures plummet to the 30s. Winds gusts out of the northwest producing wind chills in the teens and lower 20s.

FRIGID STRETCH

It’s a calmer, sunnier day Tuesday with high pressure overhead. Highs are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Morning lows dive to the teens Wednesday, and stay in the 20s during the afternoon. A few more clouds obscure the sunshine too. The next system brings light snow Thursday, and once again, afternoon readings stay in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,