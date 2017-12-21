× ‘Perceived threat of intruder’ at middle school turns out to be contractor who failed to sign in at office

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Area Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after what was believed to be an intruder in the building, the school district wrote in a post.

The person was located inside the middle school and was identified as a contractor for the school district. The individual failed to sign in at the office before entry, the post states.

The lockdown began around 1:40 p.m. and was lifted shortly after.