Round of ammunition found inside Hershey Middle School, police investigate threat

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Derry Township police say a round of ammunition was found inside Hershey Middle School on Wednesday.

Around the same time, administrators at Derry Township School District notified authorities about reports of a student alluding to a school shooting, according to police reports.

Police say at this point there does not appear to be evidence of a direct, actionable threat to Hershey Middle School or the Derry Township School District campus.

An investigation is ongoing.