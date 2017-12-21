× Trump deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn resigns

Rick Dearborn, one of President Trump’s top aides, will step down early next year to pursue private sector work, White House officials said, becoming the latest high-profile departure from the West Wing in recent weeks.

“Rick loyally served the president for two and a half years and brought tremendous energy to the White House staff,“ White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said. ”He’s a super guy and it breaks my heart to see him leave, but I look forward to his continued personal friendship and support for the president’s agenda.”

A deputy chief of staff who oversaw the White House’s political operation, public outreach and legislative affairs, Mr. Dearborn will remain at the White House for the first month or two of next year, according to people familiar with the planning.

Mr. Dearborn’s decision comes after Dina Powell, the deputy national security adviser, informed President Trump earlier this month about her plans to leave in the new year. The White House is bracing for a raft of departures as the president hits the one-year mark in office.

Mr. Dearborn has worked for Mr. Trump for more that two years. He helped set up the campaign’s Washington office and was executive director of the presidential transition team after the election.

Source: Fox News