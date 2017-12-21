× York woman charged after having sex with underage boy

YORK, Pa — A 39-year-old York woman is facing charges after police caught her having sex with a 15-year-old boy in the back a station wagon.

Jennifer Scurry, 39 of York, is charged with Statutory sexual assault and Corruption of minors.

On Sept. 17, an officer on patrol in the area of Hoffman Stadium observed a vehicle parked behind the green building just after 1 a.m. As the officer shined a spot light into the vehicle, he could see that the windows appeared foggy and what two individuals involved in sexual intercourse.

Detectives interviewed Scurry and the 15-year-old and both admitted they were having sex before stopped by police.