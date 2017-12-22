× 2 Chambersburg Kmart employees conspired to steal $1,500 in cash, merchandise, police say

CHAMBERSBURG — A pair of Kmart employees were arrested after conspiring to steal more than $1,500 in cash and merchandise, according to Chambersburg police.

Zentaria Lyle, 23, and Mercedez Smothers, 28, both of Chambersburg, are charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, police say.

Officers responded to the report of an employee theft at the store, located on the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue, on Dec. 15. The investigation determined that Lyle and Smothers were responsible.