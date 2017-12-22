× Adams County trio accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing 18-year-old victim

McSHERRYSTOWN, Adams County — Three Adams County suspects have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old victim Thursday, according to State Police.

Zachary Jonathan Bell, 18, Paige Marie Richardson, 21, and Eugene Wooden Smith III, 19, are charged with conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, victim intimidation, and theft, police say.

The incident began around noon on Thursday. The victim told police the three suspects came to his home and asked him to come outside. When he complied, the suspects pointed a gun at his him and ordered him inside their vehicle. They then drove him to another residence, where they assaulted him with the gun and their fists, the victim told police.

The suspects also took the victim’s cell phone and threatened to shoot him if he reported the incident, police say.