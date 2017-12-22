× Authorities identify suspect in Harrisburg shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have killed the suspect in a series of three shootings that occurred throughout downtown Harrisburg and Allison Hill on Friday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect late Friday as 51-year-old Ahmed Amin El-Mofty, a man who has ties to the area.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, in the area of 3rd and State Streets, multiple shots were fired at an occupied Capitol Police car. The window of the car was broken, and the officer inside was not harmed.

About twenty minutes later, El-Mofty opened fire on a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle. A female trooper was wounded, but is expected to be okay, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico.

Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police found El-Mofty near 17th and Mulberry on Allison Hill. After an exchange of gunfire between the police and the suspect, the suspect was killed.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was then called in, because there was a suspicious object found near the suspect, which was later removed.

These shootings are being handled as a joint investigation between PSP, the Dauphin County DA’s office, and Harrisburg Police. The motive is still under investigation.

Governor Wolf has released the following statement on Friday’s shootings;

“I am grateful for the swift reaction to this incident by Capitol Police, Pennsylvania State Police and City of Harrisburg Police. Our officers were directly in harm’s way but they did not hesitate and protected others from harm. This is another reminder of the sacrifice made everyday by law enforcement across Pennsylvania, especially for those of us who spend time in our State Capitol. On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I thank the fine men and women of these departments.”

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse has also commented, commending the police for their exceptional bravery;

“The incident is still being investigated, but it’s clear that Harrisburg police responded with exceptional bravery and capability to protect our city. The police officers involved, as well as their leadership are to be commended. The situation could have been far worse, and we could have suffered far more injuries had they not acted as courageously and as professionally as they did.”