Former Penn State lineman Adam Gress dies in a fall at age 26

PITTSBURGH — Adam Gress, a popular former Penn State offensive lineman, died as the result of a fall on Thursday, according to 247sports.com.

The 6-7, 320-pound former West Mifflin High School standout was recognized for his large stature and flowing blonde hair, which earned him the nickname “Sasquatch.”

He was one of the many players who elected to stay in Happy Valley instead of transferring to another school in the wake of the sanctions handed down by the NCAA as punishment for the school’s role in the Jerry Sandusky scandal. He and his classmates are credited with helping to save the football program at Penn State.

Gress graduated from Penn State with degrees in telecommunications and journalism.

He was reportedly working as a construction company project manager at the time of his death.