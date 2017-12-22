× FOX43 Poll: Do you plan to shop on ‘Super Saturday?’

Did you wait until the last minute to finish off your Christmas shopping?

If so, you’re not alone, according to a post on Bizwomen.com.

About 126 million people, or 53 percent of consumers, plan to shop on the last Saturday before Christmas, Dec. 23, also known as “Super Saturday,” according to a report from the National Retail Federation.

Of those who have completed half or less of their shopping, 42 percent said they’re still deciding what to buy.

