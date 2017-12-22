Holiday gift wrap prepares presents for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, P.A. --- Since the Park City Center opened in 1971, volunteers have taken time to put the final bow on Christmas preparations.

Around 500 volunteers have participated in wrapping last minute presents of all shapes and sizes before they go under the tree.

All for a good cause.

"Everybody at Christmas time has the holiday spirit with them but the folks that come out to do this are just so dedicated," said Larry Aubrey, director of development for the United Disabilities Service Foundation.

Each package in need of wrapping comes with a price that goes toward helping others.

All proceeds from the gift wrap go toward the UDS, which helps 5,000 people with physical or developmental disabilities in 27 counties.

Their goal is to help people with disabilities live independently.

Aubrey and other volunteers said they see customers go above and beyond the final tab.

"A gentleman came out and his packages all together were about $32 and he gave us a $500 tip," said Aubrey.

"[The cost] was $8.23 and they gave me $20 and said keep the change, that's probably the greatest," said Aimee Anderson, a volunteer who works as an ICU nurse at Lancaster General Health.

Aubrey said they raised around $47,000 last year and they expect a similar today this year.

"That's the type of generosity that we really count on this time of year, to really help the folks that really need it," said Aubrey.

For patrons, like Duane Luckenbill, it's a two for one to support the UDS.

"This is a great way for me to do that, plus I don't have to wrap presents," said Luckenbill.

He also said he comes each year to see the helpful cheer from the volunteers.

"These folks, they're always so happy and they just enjoy doing it and i know they do it for a good cause," said Luckenbill.

The holiday gift wrap will be open each day during Park City Mall hours up until Christmas Eve.

Their booth is located in front of the Sears store inside the center.