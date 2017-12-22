× Investigators release more details related to Route 30 deadly crash

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–The investigation continues after a 36-year-old woman was killed following a four-vehicle crash along Route 30 in Lancaster County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday when a westbound Honda sedan driven by Michael Rineer Jr., 36, of Columbia veered into the left lane, hitting a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jacquelyn Dahms of Lancaster, according a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Both vehicles veered out of control across the median strip and into the eastbound lanes.

Authorities say Rineer’s vehicle rolled onto its side at an embankment and Dahms’ vehicle was hit by a utility van, driven by an unidentified 44-year-old York man.

A tractor-trailer then hit the rear of the utility van, becoming lodged in it.

Investigators say Dahms died at the scene. Rineer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both the driver of the utility van and tractor-trailer were not hurt.

The Lancaster County District Attorneys office is assisting West Hempfield Township Police in their investigation. So far, no charges have been field.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call West Hempfield Township Police at 717-285-5191.

40.051154 -76.467877