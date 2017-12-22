× Lancaster County Central Park offers Christmas tree mulching

LANCASTER — Lancaster County Central Park is offering an environmentally friendly way to dispose of Christmas trees for Lancaster County residents.

Residents can drop off their trees at the park’s mulching site from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. The site is open from dawn until dusk, the park says.

The park mulching program is for Christmas trees only — no other yard waste will be accepted. Trees must be free of decorations, lights, plastic bags and hardware, including nails in the trunk. There is a three-tree limit per vehicle.

Commercial haulers are strongly advised to contact their local municipalities for their respective Christmas tree recycling locations.

There is a suggested donation of $1 for each tree. Donations go towards the operation of the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery in Central Park.

According to park officials, residents drop off about 1500 Christmas trees each year, which produces 22 tons of mulch. The mulch is ideal for acid-loving plants such as rhododendrons and azaleas, and many deciduous ornamental trees and shrubs that require slightly acidic soil conditions.

The mulch will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis after January 5, near the tree drop off site. Persons desiring free mulch should bring a pitchfork or shovel, and a bag or a trailer to transport it home.

For more information about the Christmas tree mulching program, residents may call the Park Office at 299-8215, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. To learn more about the County Park System, visit www.lancastercountyparks.org.