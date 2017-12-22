Lancaster County Drug Task Force adds drug K-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The Lancaster County Drug Task Force adds a four-legged officer to its patrol.

Bear, a two-year-old black lab, was sworn in Friday. He's trained to sense four types of drugs: marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and meth.

Lancaster County authorities say he's already having an impact on the area. Bear helped seize more than 180 pounds of marijuana from a Landisville apartment last week.

"We think we're going to find more drugs with Bear," said Brett Hambright with the Lancaster County district attorney's office. "Obviously getting more drugs out of the community is exactly the primary goal of our drug task force."