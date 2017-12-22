× Lancaster man accused of stealing $11,180 worth of electronics from elementary school

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $11,000 worth of electronics from a Lancaster Township elementary school.

Terrence Raymond Henderson allegedly entered the Burrowes Elementary School shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 and took the equipment, valued at $11,180, police say.

The following Saturday, the property manager at an abandoned property called police to report a case of trespassing. Evidence left behind indicated that Henderson had been inside the residence, which also linked him to the school incident, police say. Further investigation led police to issue warrants for Henderson’s arrest.

He is charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, police say.

Police are still searching for Henderson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401.