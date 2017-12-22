× Mild but wet day for last minute holiday showers!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SHOWERS

Be sure to bring the umbrella before you head out this evening. Showers arrive during dinner and spread across the region becoming more widespread as the night goes on. Temperatures only drop a few degrees to the lower 40s. For last minute holiday shoppers, it’s a wet one, with on and off showers, so you’ll need to carry the umbrella. Increasing breeze brings milder air in briefly, allowing temperatures to max out in the lower 50s. A cold front brings readings back down to the 40s by Sunday, Christmas Eve. It is drier for Sunday and we’ll still deal with plenty of cloud cover. Our next disturbance comes through overnight Christmas Eve, bringing light snow showers, which is followed by our next burst of Arctic air. Accumulations, if any, are less than an inch. Christmas Day is drier, with plenty of clouds, and much colder in the 30s. However, the breeze picks up, so wind chills are expected in the 20s.

NEXT WEEK CHILL

We are truly feeling the punch of winter Tuesday. Much colder air settles in for the day. Morning lows start in the teens and lower 20s, and readings don’t warm much. With partly sunny skies, temperatures only make it to the lower 30s. The wind only adds to the cold. Another quick moving disturbance produces light snow for Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It’s even colder with another morning in the teens, however, afternoon temperatures are stuck in the 30s. Thursday is cold and crisp. Plenty of sunshine, with temperatures once again in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Friday brings the chance for snow. In fact, models agree on bringing an area of low pressure across the Mid-Atlantic, spreading snow into the area. There is a good chance for significant accumulating snow, the first of the winter season! We’ll keep you posted.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist