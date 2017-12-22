× Police seek help in identifying Warwick Township retail theft suspect

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a fraudulent credit card purchase case at the Warwick Township Target store.

According to police, the woman pictured made purchases with stolen credit cards at the store on Dec. 14.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Theresa Stauffer of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at (717) 733-0965 or via email at StaufferT@nlcrpd.org.