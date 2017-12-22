× State Police welcomes 97 new cadets at Police Academy graduation

HARRISBURG — Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker announced today that 97 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 150th graduating cadet class.

The ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Andrew M. Merced, from Dauphin County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.

Six cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Grant W. Ralston, Centre County

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Cadet Andrew M. Merced, Dauphin County

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Jeffrey S. Beal, Jr., Bedford County

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Andrew M. Merced, Dauphin County

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tony J. Anthony, Westmoreland County

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Rodd J. Furlough, Jr., Allegheny County

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Kenneth D. Sherman of Allegheny County

Troop B, Uniontown

Tony J. Anthony of Westmoreland County

Joel A. Burrell of Allegheny County

Andrew Z. Hickey of Allegheny County

Nicholas V. Kunz of Allegheny County

Brandon T. Madden of Westmoreland County

Eric M. Moskal of Washington County

Mateusz S. Zeglen of Washington County

Troop B, Washington

Rocco S. Gagliardi of Allegheny County

Matthew A. Moss of Allegheny County

Troop C, Clarion

Logan T. Fluke of Bedford County

Matthew L. Lingle of Dauphin County

Troop C, Kane

Lauren E. Strishock of Clearfield County

Eric D. Thompson of McKean County

Troop C, Marienville

Marcus A. Lantzy of Cambria County

Brionna N. Mort of Huntingdon County

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Chester E. Knotts III of Cambria County

Troop C, Ridgeway

Nicholas X. Fay of Blair County

David M. Pisano of Indiana County

Troop D, Butler

Bertha Cazy of Philadelphia County

Tyler A. Dubovi of Armstrong County

William F. Nadolsky of Centre County

Eric J. Porter of Westmoreland County

Francis M. Walters of Butler County

Troop D, Kittanning

Dillon P. Burkarth of Allegheny County

Nolan P. Cavanaugh of Armstrong County

Logan D. Small of Indiana County

Kalee A. Wietrzykowski of Washington County

Troop D, Mercer

Brian G. Fulkman of Lawrence County

Troop E, Corry

Bradley J. Beightol of Venango County

Ryan L. Gocal of Crawford County

Troop E, Erie

Rodd J. Furlough, Jr. of Allegheny County

Corey A. Tomko of Crawford County

Troop E, Franklin

Jerod S. Young of Crawford County

Troop E, Girard

Jacob A. Newara of Erie County

Troop E, Meadville

Richard M. Bordonaro of Erie County

Troop E, Warren

Bradley S. Barnhill of Venango County

Joshua M. Tassone of Vanango County

Troop F, Coudersport

Marshall S. Bower of Tioga County

Troy R. Croak of Montour County

Troop F, Emporium

Joshua S. Eichenlaub of Clinton County

Grant W. Ralston of Centre County

Troop F, Milton

Jennifer J. Bowers of Lycoming County

Troop F, Montoursville

Devin H. Park of Huntingdon County

Troop G, Bedford

Zane R. Baker of Fulton County

Troop G, McConnellsburg

Jeffrey S. Beal, Jr. of Bedford County

Troop H, Chambersburg

Lucas C. Amarose of Northumberland County

Benjamin A. Forsythe of Washington, MD

Cory B. Kylor of Mifflin County

Matthew A. Rader of Huntingdon County

Nathaniel J. Wachsmuth of Washington, MD

Curtis C. Weston of Mifflin County

Troop H, Harrisburg

Christopher D. Costello of Dauphin County

Joshua T. Porter of Berks County

Jacob B. Walker of Lycoming County

Jonathan S. Zimmerman of Dauphin County

Troop H, York

Dylan T. Adams of Carroll, MD

Scott K. Giraud of Orange, NY

Noah J.L. McKnight of Monroe County

Timothy J. Shearon, Jr. of York County

Steven P. Stechman of Berks County

Troop J, Avondale

David J. Nguyen of Camden, NJ

Carmen M. Scinico of Lackawanna County

Troop J, Embreeville

Kaytlynn A. Greenert of Dauphin County

Zachary R. Kades of Northampton County

Justin N. Yozsa of Northampton County

Troop J, Lancaster

Alexander Q. Barry of Lebanon County

Adam D. Hartzell of Lancaster County

Anthony J. Urban of Berks County

Troop K, Media

Derek J. Rumsey of Montgomery County

Stephen J. Slavin, Jr. of Montgomery County

Troop K, Philadelphia

William C. Butler, Jr. of Philadelphia County

Keith T. Hamell of Philadelphia County

Chad W. Howell of Cambria County

Ryan P. Rutter of Bucks County

Trent C. Tolbert, Jr. of Philadelphia County

Troop K, Skippack

Andrew M. Merced of Dauphin County

Troop L, Hamburg

Douglas W. Jennings of Luzerne County

Troop L, Jonestown

Justin M. Kline of Berks County

Troop L, Reading

Christopher S. Young of Berks County

Troop M, Fogelsville

Sergio M. Castro of Union County

John H. Snyder of Lehigh County

Troop N, Fern Ridge

Jonathan M. Housenick of Luzerne County

Brittany N. Naylor of Luzerne County

Troop N, Hazleton

Brent M. Beaver of Columbia County

Nathan W. Golla of Columbia County

Troop N, Lehighton

Ryan T. Brands of Northampton County

Peter Krajnak of Carbon County

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Tyler J. Cunningham of Lackawanna County

Joseph P. Gillot of Lackawanna County

Justin J. Golden of Lackawanna County

Thomas D. Rehberg of Pike County

Thomas A. Whalen of Lackawanna County

Michael G. Zaleskas, Jr. of Luzerne County

Troop P, Towanda

Joseph R. Bednarksi of Luzerne County

John A. Kasheta of Lackawanna County

Adam L. Thomas of Wayne County