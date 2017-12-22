State Police welcomes 97 new cadets at Police Academy graduation
HARRISBURG — Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker announced today that 97 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 150th graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Andrew M. Merced, from Dauphin County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Six cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Grant W. Ralston, Centre County
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Cadet Andrew M. Merced, Dauphin County
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Jeffrey S. Beal, Jr., Bedford County
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Andrew M. Merced, Dauphin County
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tony J. Anthony, Westmoreland County
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Rodd J. Furlough, Jr., Allegheny County
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop B, Belle Vernon
Kenneth D. Sherman of Allegheny County
Troop B, Uniontown
Tony J. Anthony of Westmoreland County
Joel A. Burrell of Allegheny County
Andrew Z. Hickey of Allegheny County
Nicholas V. Kunz of Allegheny County
Brandon T. Madden of Westmoreland County
Eric M. Moskal of Washington County
Mateusz S. Zeglen of Washington County
Troop B, Washington
Rocco S. Gagliardi of Allegheny County
Matthew A. Moss of Allegheny County
Troop C, Clarion
Logan T. Fluke of Bedford County
Matthew L. Lingle of Dauphin County
Troop C, Kane
Lauren E. Strishock of Clearfield County
Eric D. Thompson of McKean County
Troop C, Marienville
Marcus A. Lantzy of Cambria County
Brionna N. Mort of Huntingdon County
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Chester E. Knotts III of Cambria County
Troop C, Ridgeway
Nicholas X. Fay of Blair County
David M. Pisano of Indiana County
Troop D, Butler
Bertha Cazy of Philadelphia County
Tyler A. Dubovi of Armstrong County
William F. Nadolsky of Centre County
Eric J. Porter of Westmoreland County
Francis M. Walters of Butler County
Troop D, Kittanning
Dillon P. Burkarth of Allegheny County
Nolan P. Cavanaugh of Armstrong County
Logan D. Small of Indiana County
Kalee A. Wietrzykowski of Washington County
Troop D, Mercer
Brian G. Fulkman of Lawrence County
Troop E, Corry
Bradley J. Beightol of Venango County
Ryan L. Gocal of Crawford County
Troop E, Erie
Rodd J. Furlough, Jr. of Allegheny County
Corey A. Tomko of Crawford County
Troop E, Franklin
Jerod S. Young of Crawford County
Troop E, Girard
Jacob A. Newara of Erie County
Troop E, Meadville
Richard M. Bordonaro of Erie County
Troop E, Warren
Bradley S. Barnhill of Venango County
Joshua M. Tassone of Vanango County
Troop F, Coudersport
Marshall S. Bower of Tioga County
Troy R. Croak of Montour County
Troop F, Emporium
Joshua S. Eichenlaub of Clinton County
Grant W. Ralston of Centre County
Troop F, Milton
Jennifer J. Bowers of Lycoming County
Troop F, Montoursville
Devin H. Park of Huntingdon County
Troop G, Bedford
Zane R. Baker of Fulton County
Troop G, McConnellsburg
Jeffrey S. Beal, Jr. of Bedford County
Troop H, Chambersburg
Lucas C. Amarose of Northumberland County
Benjamin A. Forsythe of Washington, MD
Cory B. Kylor of Mifflin County
Matthew A. Rader of Huntingdon County
Nathaniel J. Wachsmuth of Washington, MD
Curtis C. Weston of Mifflin County
Troop H, Harrisburg
Christopher D. Costello of Dauphin County
Joshua T. Porter of Berks County
Jacob B. Walker of Lycoming County
Jonathan S. Zimmerman of Dauphin County
Troop H, York
Dylan T. Adams of Carroll, MD
Scott K. Giraud of Orange, NY
Noah J.L. McKnight of Monroe County
Timothy J. Shearon, Jr. of York County
Steven P. Stechman of Berks County
Troop J, Avondale
David J. Nguyen of Camden, NJ
Carmen M. Scinico of Lackawanna County
Troop J, Embreeville
Kaytlynn A. Greenert of Dauphin County
Zachary R. Kades of Northampton County
Justin N. Yozsa of Northampton County
Troop J, Lancaster
Alexander Q. Barry of Lebanon County
Adam D. Hartzell of Lancaster County
Anthony J. Urban of Berks County
Troop K, Media
Derek J. Rumsey of Montgomery County
Stephen J. Slavin, Jr. of Montgomery County
Troop K, Philadelphia
William C. Butler, Jr. of Philadelphia County
Keith T. Hamell of Philadelphia County
Chad W. Howell of Cambria County
Ryan P. Rutter of Bucks County
Trent C. Tolbert, Jr. of Philadelphia County
Troop K, Skippack
Andrew M. Merced of Dauphin County
Troop L, Hamburg
Douglas W. Jennings of Luzerne County
Troop L, Jonestown
Justin M. Kline of Berks County
Troop L, Reading
Christopher S. Young of Berks County
Troop M, Fogelsville
Sergio M. Castro of Union County
John H. Snyder of Lehigh County
Troop N, Fern Ridge
Jonathan M. Housenick of Luzerne County
Brittany N. Naylor of Luzerne County
Troop N, Hazleton
Brent M. Beaver of Columbia County
Nathan W. Golla of Columbia County
Troop N, Lehighton
Ryan T. Brands of Northampton County
Peter Krajnak of Carbon County
Troop N, Stroudsburg
Tyler J. Cunningham of Lackawanna County
Joseph P. Gillot of Lackawanna County
Justin J. Golden of Lackawanna County
Thomas D. Rehberg of Pike County
Thomas A. Whalen of Lackawanna County
Michael G. Zaleskas, Jr. of Luzerne County
Troop P, Towanda
Joseph R. Bednarksi of Luzerne County
John A. Kasheta of Lackawanna County
Adam L. Thomas of Wayne County