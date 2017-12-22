× Steelton Borough Council vice-president faces court date for alleged DUI crash in April

STEELTON — The vice president of the Steelton Borough Council will go to court in January after police say he struck a parked vehicle in Harrisburg in April while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Brian Dwayne Proctor, 40, was charged with six misdemeanor DUI charges and two summary charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to stay in traffic lanes by Harrisburg police, according to a criminal complaint.

The incident happened on April 2 on the 300 block of North Second Street. The charges against Proctor were filed on May 5.

Police say Proctor’s blood alcohol level was 0.142 percent, and there was marijuana present in his system as well.

He was reelected to a four-year term on Steelton’s Borough Council on Nov. 7.

Proctor waived his preliminary hearing in September and arraignment in November, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to appear in plea court on Jan. 24, 2018, according to court documents.