Suspected robber of Subway restaurant on Union Deposit Road arrested

HARRISBURG — A 29-year-old Harrisburg woman suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant Tuesday on the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road was arrested this week, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Sonja Hartman is charged with theft, conspiracy, hindering prosecution and submitting false reports to law enforcement.

Her co-defendant, Farley Vest Jr., is still at large, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Susquehanna Township police at (717) 857-5152. There is a reward available for anyone providing information to Vest’s apprehension, police say.