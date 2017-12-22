× Third object — believed to be a human or animal organ — discovered at Detroit wastewater plant

DETROIT — For the third time in a week, an object believed to be an internal organ of a human or animal has been discovered at a Great Lakes Water Authority Water Resource Recovery Facility.

The object was found Wednesday in the waste water at the facility, according to FOX affliliate WJBK.

It is not clear whether the organ is from an animal or human.

Two other organs, thought to be kidneys, were found at the plant, WJBK reports. One was found last Friday and the other last Saturday.

“I know in the … past weeks we’ve had some other incidents,” Detroit Police Department Capt. Darin Szilagy told WJBK. “There is an investigation into it right now. The results are still not back from the medical examiner for the origin of the recovered organs in the past week, so it’s an ongoing investigation.”

The organ found Wednesday will go to the medical examiner for investigation, WJBK says.

Authorities there have said the discoveries have not affected the water treatment process.