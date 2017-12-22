Turning unsettled into the holiday weekend, but drier and colder by Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURNING UNSETTLED: Clouds have thickened through the night ahead of the next system, and temperatures aren’t as cold. Overnight lows begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A few morning drops are possible to the far west and northwest, with perhaps a couple icy spots since some temperatures are sitting near or slightly below freezing. This is not an issue for the vast majority of the region. Expect plenty of clouds for the rest of Friday as the next system approaches. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 40s. As the next system slowly approaches, more shower activity arrives during the evening on Friday. Clouds remain through the overnight period, and showers become more widespread. Overnight low temperatures don’t fall by much. Expect lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SHOWERS: The next system continues to bring wet weather, especially for the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of showers from what looks like a nice soaking for Saturday. Showers are plentiful all day, with the showers finally drying out and clearing gradually during the latter part of the evening. It’s breezy and mild, with temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Sunday (Christmas Eve) is drier. There’s plenty of clouds, with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Overnight Christmas Eve could be a bit unsettled. We watch for some passing snow showers. Accumulations, if any, are less than an inch. This depends on how quickly the next burst of arctic air moves into the area. Either way, it turns drier through the morning quickly. It looks mostly cloudy and colder for the rest of Christmas Day. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. So far, no major issues are expected in weather for the holiday!

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday brings the next punch of brutally cold arctic air for this time of year! After a cold start in the teens and lower 20s, temperatures don’t budge much. There’s partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures are in the lower 30s. Wednesday remains cold with a small chance for snow showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 20s. Thursday is still quiet cold with clouds and sunshine mixed. Temperatures are near 30 degrees.

Have a great holiday weekend!